Eastern Pulaski discusses next renovation projects

Members of the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation are discussing future projects and approved to move forward with one during a regular meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dan Foster presented an improvement list to the board of items they have previously discussed such as areas to paint, tile or carpet. He said the corporation is preparing to solicit contractors for those items and he wants to ensure that nothing was missed.

Some of the future projects that the board would like to see include asphalt repair or replacement, sidewalk or curbing replacement, and locker room improvements that would each require technical specifications. Foster said some of the projects will have to go through a bidding process which Gibraltar could assist with.

The board approved moving forward with LED light replacement in the school parking lot lights and around the school. The board suggested finishing with the light project first before any asphalt work begins. The estimated cost of the project is about $106,000.