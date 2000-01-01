Home / News / Eastern Pulaski discusses next renovation projects
The Eastern Pulaski Elementary School Vex Robotics team introduced themselves to the Eastern Pulaski Community School Board Monday evening and briefly talked about the program. Danica Kistler, Kelsey Wegner, Olivia Link, Piper Link and Karsten Sandberg shared what they learned from being a part of the team.

Eastern Pulaski discusses next renovation projects

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Members of the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation are discussing future projects and approved to move forward with one during a regular meeting Monday night. 
Superintendent Dan Foster presented an improvement list to the board of items they have previously discussed such as areas to paint, tile or carpet. He said the corporation is preparing to solicit contractors for those items and he wants to ensure that nothing was missed. 
Some of the future projects that the board would like to see include asphalt repair or replacement, sidewalk or curbing replacement, and locker room improvements that would each require technical specifications. Foster said some of the projects will have to go through a bidding process which Gibraltar could assist with. 
The board approved moving forward with LED light replacement in the school parking lot lights and around the school. The board suggested finishing with the light project first before any asphalt work begins. The estimated cost of the project is about $106,000.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here