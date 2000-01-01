Home / News / Eastern Pulaski Elementary students model UFLI phonics lesson
Megan Galbreath

Kindergartners helped model what a UFLI phonics lesson would look like in the classroom during a regular school board meeting on Nov. 13. Eastern Pulaski Elementary School Principal Jill Collins explained that phonics plays a big part in teaching students how to be proficient readers. During the Spotlight on Excellence, kindergarten teachers Beth Smith, Mandy Bennett and Jackie Kiser demonstrated how the program works in a classroom setting. Students and teachers went over letters and sounds and how they come together to create certain words. Principal Collins explained that UFLI is a brand new program that they just started this year. The teachers agreed that with the program, they believe that students are blending and reading words a lot earlier than they've seen in the past.

