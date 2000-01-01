Eastern Pulaski gives OK to international trips to Peru, England

Winamac students will have the opportunity to take once in a lifetime international trips in 2025 and 2026 thanks to the official approval from the Eastern Pulaski school board Monday. Students will have the option to travel to different countries – Peru in the summer of 2025 and England in the summer of 2026. The Peru trip in 2025 will be an Amazon Riverboat Exploration. On the trip, students will explore the Yarapa River aboard a riverboat deep in the heart of Peru's flooded Amazon region. There, they will learn about and help conserve river dolphins and caimans as well as monkeys and birds of all kinds. They will also visit the local Cocama community. The trip will be conducted through the Earthwatch Institute, an international environmental charity.