Eastern Pulaski hears comments about LifeWise Academy, SRO starts in January

Several comments were heard at a regular Eastern Pulaski school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 in regards to LifeWise Academy. Those who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the voluntary Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program being offered as an option. Overall, those who made comments on Monday said that they would like to see LifeWise Academy come to the corporation, as they believe that LifeWise would reinforce the lessons that teachers are teaching in classrooms and would generally positively impact children's lives. An item that was up for a vote, however, was the memorandum of understanding between the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation and the Winamac Police Department regarding the School Resource Officer (SRO). The memorandum of understanding passed unanimously. Lieutenant Austin will start in his new role on Jan. 2.