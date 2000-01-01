Eastern Pulaski hires new boys basketball coach
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation has a new boys basketball coach as of a special meeting Monday evening.
Alan Huggler will be the next varsity boys basketball coach, as the school board approved hiring him during the special meeting. Huggler, who is also a Winamac Community High School algebra II and geometry teacher, was one of nine applicants to apply for the position.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.