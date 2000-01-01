Home / News / Eastern Pulaski hires new football, volleyball coaches
Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn swore in school board members Deke DeMarco, Terri Johnston, Beth Ruff and Larry Beach before the regular school board meeting Monday evening. DeMarco, Johnston and Beach are all returning school board members.

Amber L. Tomlinson

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members approved the hiring of a new football coach but not without opposition. 
At the first meeting of the year, the board approved to hire Craig Barr as the new football coach but it came with a 3-3 vote that was broken by the board president Joe Cunningham. A motion to hire Barr was made by board member Terri Johnston. Her motion was given a second but when it came to the final vote it was opposed by boardmen Deke DeMarco, Mike Tetzloff and Larry Beach. The tie was then broken by Cunningham.
Cathy DeFries was hired as the volleyball coach with a unanimous vote. During the public comment portion of the meeting, she thanked the board for their support. DeFries was a volleyball coach for the corporation once before but stepped away as she began working at the elementary school.

