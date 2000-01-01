Eastern Pulaski hires new SRO, West Central discusses future program

At the end of the 2019 – 2020 school year, there were approximately 23,400 sworn school resource officers (SROs) in the United States, according to a November 2023 report published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics of the U.S. Department of Justice. In general, the number of SROs has increased over the past several decades due to the growing need for school safety. Both Pulaski County schools held conversations about SROs this month, highlighting the importance of keeping our schools safe. The conversations looked different for each school, however, with Eastern Pulaski hiring a new officer and West Central discussing options for getting their own program started.