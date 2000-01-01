Home / News / Eastern Pulaski holds public hearing on collective bargaining agreement

Eastern Pulaski holds public hearing on collective bargaining agreement

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Some of the highlights of the proposed teacher bargaining agreement included a teacher plus one guest athletic pass, three day association leave, and a base pay of $40,000 for teachers with a bachelor's degree. Another proposed item is a change to the family insurance plan, which in the first year would be a 52% employer contribution and 46% employee contribution. Since the public hearing was held on Monday, Nov. 1, the proposed agreement will be up for a vote on Monday, Nov. 8 during the regular session. Before adjournment, the school board held a special session and unanimously approved the personnel items, which included the termination of Angie Anspach, the corporation's business manager.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here