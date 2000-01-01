Eastern Pulaski holds public hearing on collective bargaining agreement

Some of the highlights of the proposed teacher bargaining agreement included a teacher plus one guest athletic pass, three day association leave, and a base pay of $40,000 for teachers with a bachelor's degree. Another proposed item is a change to the family insurance plan, which in the first year would be a 52% employer contribution and 46% employee contribution. Since the public hearing was held on Monday, Nov. 1, the proposed agreement will be up for a vote on Monday, Nov. 8 during the regular session. Before adjournment, the school board held a special session and unanimously approved the personnel items, which included the termination of Angie Anspach, the corporation's business manager.