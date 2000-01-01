Eastern Pulaski holds public hearing on collective bargaining agreement

Several school districts in Indiana are currently in the process of negotiating terms for their collective bargaining agreements. The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation met on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. to hold a public hearing for the tentative master contract agreement for 2025 through 2027 between the school board and the Eastern Pulaski Teachers Association. The hearing was being held to introduce any new terms and to hear public comment. Superintendent Dara Chezem will present the collective bargaining agreement for approval at their regular meeting on Nov. 10. Superintendent Chezem started by thanking both the school board and the teachers association for their professional and collaborative efforts with bargaining.