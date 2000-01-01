Eastern Pulaski to honor distinguished alumni

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and Winamac Community High School will honor distinguished alumni during a formal recognition ceremony this fall. As part of the ceremonies, the recognized alumni will be invited to speak to students regarding their profession and/or service.

The Distinguished Alumni program is in its first year at Eastern Pulaski. The program is intended to demonstrate to students, staff, members of the community and nearby areas that Winamac has much to offer and there are many paths one may take upon graduation resulting in successful and productive lives. Further, the program honors those alumni who have led successful lives while making substantial contributions to their chosen field of work, or have provided outstanding service to their community, state or country.

Distinguished Alumni for 2018 include: Ralph Braun (’62), Bryce Brumm (’91), Pamela (Warren) Burger (’74), Tyler Fox (’07), Daniel Frain (’69), and Cheryl Goble (’75).