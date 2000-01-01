Eastern Pulaski officially recognizes girls wrestling as a sport

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation has officially recognized girls wrestling as a sport thanks to a recent upwards vote from the school board. The recommendation was brought to the board during a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9. Superintendent Dara Chezem explained that the official recognition would allow the girls participating to be eligible to letter. She advised that currently six girls are participating and there are five matches scheduled. Lauren Reames is the volunteer head coach. Wrestling Head Coach Kullen Day commented that lots of surrounding area schools are also adding girls wrestling.