Eastern Pulaski openly discusses spring ADM count

Even though their numbers have been fairly stable, the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation still plans to look into ways to better attract students to the district based off of the results of their spring Average Daily Membership (ADM). Superintendent Dara Chezem went over the numbers with the school board during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 10. For those who don't know, ADM is calculated in the fall and spring and it is used to represent the average number of students enrolled in the district over a specific period of time. The number is used to determine state funding. The spring ADM "count day" was Monday, Feb. 3 and the fall ADM "count day" was Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The fall ADM number was 1,039 and the spring number was 1,031, showing what looks like a net loss of eight students, but Chezem explained that four of the eight students were mid-year graduates. She added that on the plus side, since count day, four new students will be enrolled, so overall their enrollment has been fairly stable.