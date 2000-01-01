Eastern Pulaski prepares for next steps with strategic plan

School board members, administration and staff at Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation will soon be undertaking a rather large project as they prepare to implement the strategic plan of the corporation.

Superintendent Dara Chezem briefly spoke about the plan and what the next steps are to implement it at a regular school board meeting Monday evening.

In 2019, the corporation created a proposed strategic plan that would span to 2023. In the plan were six areas of focus that continue to be pertinent to today, according to Chezem.

Chezem said the next step for the corporation is to implement the design process approach that will break down the large project into manageable chunks that can be evaluated at specific milestones. Teams will be created and data will be reviewed.

The corporation has the opportunity to work with two outside professionals during the process. Chezem said the corporation would use leftover grant funding to pay for the plan and implementation.