Eastern Pulaski receives AWS welding grant

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation (EPCSC) is the recipient of the American Welding Society (AWS) Welding Workforce Grant in the amount of $25,000. EPCSC was one of sixteen training facilities nationally to receive the AWS grant which will be used to purchase new welding machines and upgrade lighting in the shop area. Twenty-two (22) WCHS students are enrolled in first year welding courses under the direction of Keaton James, Ivy Tech Adjunct Instructor. Upon completion of the student's second year of welding, students will have completed 31 credit hours through Ivy Tech and will be eligible to take the AWS certification exam.