Eastern Pulaski receives reopening plan update ahead of new school year

At a regular board meeting held on Monday, July 12, superintendent Dara Chezem stated that students are still on track to come back to school in August in person, five days a week, but some COVID precautions will still have to be taken to ensure safe instruction. In accordance with the federal mandate, Chezem said that students will be required to wear face masks while on school buses. In case a student does not have a mask on the bus, disposable masks will be available thanks to the extra funds provided through the CARES Act. She added that in accordance with CDC guidance, it is also recommended that unvaccinated persons wear a mask.