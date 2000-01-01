Eastern Pulaski recognizes ambassadors, top graduates

As another school year starts to wrap up, the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board took a moment to recognize this year’s ambassadors and top graduates. Just this past year, superintendent Dara Chezem introduced the new ambassador program to the school board. The program invites residents within the Eastern Pulaski school district to learn more about the inner workings of the corporation. This year's ambassadors were Jackie Bates, Rebecca DePoy, Nicole Earp, Nathan Origer, Michelle Bangel, Sarah Sanders, Diana Day, Maggie Stout, Jennifer Gudas, Trent Sanders, Kim Krause, Heather Pugh, Brian Ledley, Kathy Lange, Tory Minix and Kayley Kasten. Additionally, 2023- 2024 school year top graduates Valedictorian Kaden Burns and Co-Salutatorians Olivia Link and Lily Bennett were present at the meeting with their families to be recognized for their accomplishments.