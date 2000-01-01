Home / News / Eastern Pulaski retires school bus number

Eastern Pulaski retires school bus number

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board members are retiring the number of the bus that was involved in the tragic accident Dec. 5 on U.S. 31, north of Argos.
Superintendent Dan Foster made the request during a regular school board meeting Monday evening to retire the number of the bus that was involved in a two-vehicle accident that took the life of a middle school student, Owen Abbott. 
“I had made mention that after the accident I didn’t want to use bus 16 — ever — while I am here,” Foster said.
Foster created a resolution to retire the number “out of respect for all those involved.” 
The board approved the resolution and the No. 16 will no longer be used on buses. 
 

