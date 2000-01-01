Eastern Pulaski reviews COVID protocols before first day for students

In anticipation of students' first day of school, Aug. 11, the Eastern Pulaski school board once again reviewed its COVID-19 protocol at a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 9. Chezem highlighted all of the protocols that were discussed at the July board meeting, such as the school providing its own water bottle refill stations, assigned seating, the use of hand sanitizer, the continuation of cleaning high touch surfaces, and upholding social distancing practices. The corporation's mask policies will also remain, with the school still continuing to strongly encourage masks, but not require them. The only times students are required to mask is on the bus, which is in accordance with a federal mandate. Chezem also discussed quarantine and contact tracing protocol, highlighting that teachers will no longer have "COVID days" available for use.