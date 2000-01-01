Eastern Pulaski school board accepts new personnel, reviews proposed handbook revisions

At a regular school board meeting on Monday, June 14, the Eastern Pulaski school board addressed many new items for the upcoming school year, including naming a new athletic director, Bryan Leverenz. As for staff stipends, the school approved that some of their ESSR grant relief money is to be used to help give back to their staff members after the pandemic. The stipends are broken down between classified staff, who can receive up to $800 prorated per semester and per hour worked, certified staff and administrators, who can get up to $1,500 prorated per semester, and long-term substitutes who can receive up to $400 prorated per semester. A notable change that the high school is seeking to adopt in their handbook, is to try to crack down on consistent unexcused absences. The new proposed policy would cutdown the existing ten-day unexcused absence cutoff rule to five days.