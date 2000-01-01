Eastern Pulaski school board agrees to continue with after-school tutoring

After-school tutoring will continue to be available to middle and high school students at Eastern Pulaski schools thanks to a unanimous upwards vote from the school board on Monday, July 8. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that they have been providing after-school tutoring to students in grades 6-12 they returned to in-school instruction after the pandemic. She said that the tutoring has been paid through the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds. Chezem explained that ESSER funding will be expended by the end of September. However, she said they are requesting to continue with the program, to be paid through the education fund. The cost for middle and high school would be about $18,000.