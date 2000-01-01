Eastern Pulaski school board approves administrative leave of principal

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members have approved the paid administrative leave of a second principal during a regular meeting Monday evening.

On Feb. 7, superintendent Dara Chezem made a public statement that the middle school principal Ryan Dickinson was on paid administrative leave because of allegations of misconduct. In the statement, she said the district has launched a thorough internal investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement.

At the school board meeting Monday evening, Chezem asked the board to approve the paid administrative leave. She did not comment on the leave or the reasons for it.

Those in the audience also did not comment when the floor was opened for public comment.

The paid administrative leave of Dickinson was approved.