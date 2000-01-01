Eastern Pulaski school board discusses graduation rates, meal prices

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation (EPCSC) is reflecting back on a successful year while also looking forward to an exciting upcoming school year. During their regular meeting on June 9, the school board discussed this year's graduation rates and meal prices for 2025-2026. Superintendent Dara Chezem commented that this year's graduation statistics were really impressive. The 2024 state average graduation rate was 90.11% and EPCSC's was 96.74%. Chezem said that based off of what the corporation can track, in 2025 they are estimating that their graduation rate is 100%. Chezem also noted that several in the class of 2025 are accomplishing higher education already. Three students earned an associate degree through Ivy Tech (60 credit hours), 22 students received the Indiana College Core (30 credit hours) and 18 students received technical certificates in either welding or health care (15 credit hours). A credit hour is worth around $350. For those students who took these courses, that is about $491,050 in credit hour savings.