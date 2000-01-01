Eastern Pulaski school board discusses meal prices, cell phone policy

School may be out for the summer, but the Eastern Pulaski school board continues to meet and make plans for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. One of the many approvals was a 10-cent increase to meal prices for this next school year. During a regular meeting on Monday, June 10, superintendent Dara Chezem shared that the state recommends that the lunch meal price be $3.85. However, she said that they had a positive balance in their cafeteria fund as of June 1 so they do not need to abide by that recommendation. Chezem went on to say that she is recommending to raise the price slightly this year as they did not raise it last year, though. Last year, the elementary breakfast was $1.25 and the middle and high school was $1.50. Elementary lunch was $2.25 and the middle and high school was $2.50.