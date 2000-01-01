Eastern Pulaski school board doesn’t extend contract for athletic director

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board approved the hiring of several individuals and approved the extension of administration contracts except for one position Monday evening during a regular meeting.

School board members were given the opportunity to extend the principals’ contracts for another year, along with the athletic director and dean of students’ contract. When the contracts came up for a vote, a motion was made by boardman Mike Tetzloff to extend the contracts of elementary school principal Jill Collins, middle school principal Ryan Dickinson, high school principal Rick DeFries and athletic director and dean of students Bill Ball through June 30, 2019. A second was made by boardman Larry Beach but then failed due to opposition from a majority of the school board members.

The principals’ contracts were then approved. No further action was taken in regards to Ball’s contract including not tabling it.