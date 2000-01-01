Eastern Pulaski school board hears handbook adjustments

Two first readings of proposed handbook changes were heard by the school board at a regular Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation meeting on Monday, March 14. The first proposed policy change was for Policy 9250.01, which is the corporation's policy for Wednesday night after school activities. The change came about because of a conflict between the policy and a Spanish Bowl competition that was to be held on a Wednesday night. The board made some suggestions on possible language changes to the policy. Another proposed policy change was an adjustment to the athletic handbook in regards to middle school major violations. Both will undergo a second reading next month.