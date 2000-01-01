Eastern Pulaski school board holds annual budget hearing

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board held a public hearing for the 2026 budget, including the proposed bus replacement plan and the capital project plan, on Monday, Sept. 29. Vice President Aaron Campbell opened up the floor for public comment, but no members of the public were present. Hearing none, the hearing was closed. Several items were outlined in the capital project plan, including: Building repairs, $50,000; Building repairs – Elementary, $25,000; Track resurfacing, $200,000; Building repairs – High School, $50,000; Parking lot seal/repair, $50,000; Boiler rebuilds, $75,000; Building repairs – Bus Barn, $750,000.