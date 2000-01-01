Eastern Pulaski school board learns about implementation of new diploma requirements

Winamac Community High School Principal Cody Hook and Academic Advisor Emma Myers introduced the new diploma requirements from the state to the school board on Monday, March 10 during the Spotlight on Excellence. The new requirements were officially finalized by the state in December. Hook and Myers both noted that the new diploma system will take effect starting with the Class of 2029 (current 8th graders) and they have already come up with a fairly solid plan for how this will be implemented.

The new requirements from the state include replacing the Core 40 diploma with a base diploma of 42 credits and allowing students to choose different paths with "readiness seals," based off of their post graduation goals. The seals they can choose from are enrollment, employment or enlistment. Each readiness seal will include two levels, honors and honors plus. Each level has their own respective requirements.