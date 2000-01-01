Eastern Pulaski school board receives updates on athletic field project

The Eastern Pulaski school board received a quote and an update on the athletic field expansion project during their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. First, superintendent Dara Chezem brought a quote from Custom Net Backstops, Inc. for the purchase of netting that runs from dugout to dugout and the batting cages. She asked the board to consider the purchase of the netting for the softball field in the amount of $57,450. A motion was made by board member Joe Cunningham and it was seconded by board member Aaron Campbell. The motion passed unanimously. As for project construction updates, it was advised that the block for the dugout has been completed and some framework has been started.