Eastern Pulaski school board recognizes Community Foundation grants

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Board highlighted two grants that they recently received from the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, totaling just over $19,000. Superintendent Dara Chezem announced during a regular school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 that the corporation received $10,000 for mobile Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and $9,816 for welding personal protective equipment (PPE). Chezem said that AEDs are currently in several locations throughout the corporation, but new legislation requires that AEDs be within three minutes of athletes and spectators at sporting events. She added that the PPE is also much needed for their welding program. They will be able to purchase necessary equipment such as face shields and protective clothing.