Eastern Pulaski school board recognizes top graduates

Winamac High School principal Cody Hook introduced Chloe Rausch as valedictorian and Jewel Conner as salutatorian. Valedictorian Chloe Rausch, of Winamac, is the daughter of Tim and Jessica Rausch. She has been involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Drama Club, Choir, FFA, FCA, Sunshine Society, Athletic Leadership Council, the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors and 4-H. Salutatorian Jewel Conner, of Winamac, is the daughter of Ben Conner. She has been involved in Sunshine Society, FFA, FCA, Key Club, Athletic Leadership, Student Council, Spanish Quiz Bowl, the HNAC Math Contest and National Honor Society.