Eastern Pulaski school board reorganizes, approves policy updates

The Eastern Pulaski school board not only reorganized, but they also held and approved a second reading of the updated NEOLA policies. First, the board reorganized for the new year. For president, board member Joe Cunningham nominated Tim Rausch. Rausch accepted the nomination and it was ultimately seconded and passed. Cunningham also nominated Aaron Campbell to continue serving as vice president and it was seconded and passed. Taylor White accepted a nomination for secretary and that passed as well. Stefanie Grandstaff will continue to serve as corporation treasurer and Katie DeGroot will be deputy treasurer. The school board also established meeting dates and times for 2025. Regular meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Work sessions will be held on March 31, June 3, Sept. 29 and Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m.