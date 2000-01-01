Eastern Pulaski school board reviews collective bargaining agreement

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation reviewed and approved both their collective bargaining agreement and the 2024 budget during a public session on Monday, Oct. 23. They first went over the 2023-2025 collective bargaining agreement, which is a two year agreement. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that the agreement sets the new starting teacher salary at $43,000 and the following year will be $44,000. She said that it does include a health savings component for the high deductible plans. It was mentioned that the collective bargaining process went smoothly this year. A motion was made and passed.