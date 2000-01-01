Eastern Pulaski school board revisits virtual class recommendation

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation (EPCSC) school board readdressed the recommendation to offer a virtual option to 7th – 12th graders during a regular meeting on Oct. 13. This item was tabled at their September board meeting due to wanting more information. Last month, school board members were given language that stated students would have to be physically present in the school for four out of seven semesters to be eligible for valedictorian and salutatorian. Superintendent Dara Chezem has since changed this to five out of seven semesters. Chezem also advised that sports eligibility will be treated the same as homeschooled students – high schoolers must attend at least one class in-person in order to be eligible. Middle schoolers are required to attend two classes in-person. A motion was made by Jimmy Terry to approve this update and it was seconded by Taylor White. It passed unanimously.