Eastern Pulaski school board seeks new member

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation School Board is under a bit of pressure as time ticks away in regards to filling a vacant seat.

The resignation of a board member has caused a vacancy on the Eastern Pulaski community school board and board members have 30 days to fill the seat. Board president Terri Johnston, who represents Van Buren Township, resigned from the seat a few weeks ago. She was serving a second term that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2020.

Superintendent Dan Foster said he has had a positive working relationship with Johnston.

As part of the process, a message was sent to the media and the public regarding anyone who is interested in the seat to contact the school corporation. The candidate who is appointed to the school board must be a resident of the school corporation area two years immediately preceding the election and also a resident of the district area, in this case Van Buren Township, for one year immediately preceding the election.

Foster said the number of applicants will determine if the board hosts an executive session. If there are more than three applicants, a committee will be formed to review the applications and conduct interviews. A recommendation of the final three applicants would be given to the board that would hold an executive session to interview the candidates. The school board member position is elected but it is nonpartisan position.

Foster said if there is a committee, it has not been decided as to whom will serve on it. He anticipates it will be a few school board members, himself and possibly some parents.