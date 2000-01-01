Eastern Pulaski school board tables decision on LifeWise Academy

A decision on LifeWise Academy remains up in the air for the Eastern Pulaski school board as they decided to table the matter at a regular school board meeting on Monday, June 13. If approved for the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation, the program would teach grades 1-5 and would be held in the front portion of the Winamac Coil Spring building. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that LifeWise Academy would provide the transportation, supervision, liability insurance, materials and teachers for the program. A number of concerns were raised during discussion by school board vice president Rob Zeider, including legal questions as well as worries about getting students from the classroom to the door to get on the bus. Superintendent Chezem concluded that she understood all of the concerns raised and that she would ask the legal questions to the school attorney for further guidance. Zeider then made a motion to table the decision until further information can be gathered and it passed unanimously.