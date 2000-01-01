Eastern Pulaski schools gear up for in-person instruction in fall

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board members voted Monday night in a regular session in favor of the schools only offering in-person instruction in the fall. The vote came after superintendent Dara Chezem introduced the update to the school's "Continuous Learning Plan," a requirement of the federal ESSR grant application process. She stated that the recommendation was reached after having discussions with both the administration and teachers, but other factors did play a role in the final proposal. "After reviewing grades, attendance, cases of COVID, and other factors, in-person instruction best meets our students' educational needs," said Superintendent Chezem. "Any further protocols will be based on mandates and guidance we receive as we approach August."