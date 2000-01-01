Eastern Pulaski schools to host ambassador program

Starting this school year, the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation will be offering an ambassador program, available to community members interested in learning more about the school district. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that the program will be a six session "behind the scenes" look at the district and will cover topics such as finances, operations, curriculum and instruction and student services. The program will be open to residents within the Eastern Pulaski school district. Interested individuals will have to first fill out an application which will be posted on the corporation's website. There will be a limited number of applicants accepted, though.