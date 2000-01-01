Eastern Pulaski schools to offer after school tutoring for semester

The Eastern Pulaski school board reconvened for their first regular meeting of the year on Monday, January 10 and conducted several matters of business including electing board officers as well as approving free after school tutoring throughout the corporation. The meeting began with electing new officers to the school board, in which President Tim Rausch, Vice President Rob Zeider, and Secretary Beth Ruff were voted to remain in their currently held positions. Stefanie Grandstaff was also elected to be the treasurer and Katie DeGroot as the deputy treasurer per a recommendation by superintendent Dara Chezem. In addition to those appointments, Chezem also informed the board that the corporation has the opportunity to provide after school tutoring campus-wide this semester thanks to ESSER III grant monies.