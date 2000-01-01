Eastern Pulaski schools talks details of elementary ceiling tile replacement

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Superintendent Dara Chezem informed that Larson-Danielson Construction has been awarded the elementary ceiling tile project. She explained to the school board at a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 that the decision to award the LaPorte based construction company the work came in collaboration with Stan Czech, director of operations. The quote to complete the project is $596,285 and Chezem added that approximately $225,000 is still available out of last year's operations budget appropriations along with about $65,000 in CARES grant money that has already been approved to use for the project. The remainder of the project would come out of this year's operations fund budget appropriations. Work is slated to start in the summer of 2023.