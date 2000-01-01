Eastern Pulaski voluntarily extends COVID-19 leave

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members have decided to continue the benefits of the expanded paid sick leave act regarding COVID-19.

Superintendent Dara Chezem explained, during a regular school board meeting Monday evening, that the act expired and school corporations now have different options regarding COVID-19 sick leave.

She requested the board approve a resolution that would allow the corporation to extend the days through March when the situation can be re-evaluated.

The resolution was approved.

The board then approved a memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ association regarding the resolution.