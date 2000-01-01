Home / News / Eastern Pulaski voluntarily extends COVID-19 leave
Four Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members were sworn in Monday evening before the regular meeting. Corporation treasurer Angie Anspach led Beth Ruff, Jimmy Terry, Scott Hanson and Rob Zeider in their oath of office.

Eastern Pulaski voluntarily extends COVID-19 leave

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members have decided to continue the benefits of the expanded paid sick leave act regarding COVID-19. 
Superintendent Dara Chezem explained, during a regular school board meeting Monday evening, that the act expired and school corporations now have different options regarding COVID-19 sick leave. 
She requested the board approve a resolution that would allow the corporation to extend the days through March when the situation can be re-evaluated. 
The resolution was approved. 
The board then approved a memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ association regarding the resolution.

