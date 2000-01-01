Eastern Pulaski welcomes new superintendent

Eastern Pulaski Community School Board members welcomed a new superintendent during a regular meeting Monday evening.

The board hired Dara Chezem after months of discussion, preparation and interviewing of applicants as part of the hiring process.

Chezem is the assistant superintendent of technology and curriculum at Loogootee Community Schools. Loogootee Community Schools is more than 3.5 hours south of Winamac and about 30 minutes from French Lick.

“I am honored to be named your next superintendent,” Chezem said. “I’m excited to become a part of the team.”

Chezem said the search process was a marathon but she learned there are “strong academic traditions here and tremendous community pride.” She advised the board that she’s looking forward to collaborating with the students, staff and community.

Chezem has been an assistant superintendent for 1.5 years at Loogootee Community Schools. Before that she was a building principal for three years and prior to that she was a district curriculum coordinator for four years at a different school corporation.