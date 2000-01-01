Eastern Pulaski working toward Purple Star School designation

Each building in the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation is taking the proper steps to work towards a Purple Star School designation. The designation is a state award given to schools who show a significant commitment to service members, veterans, students and families connected to our nation's military. Superintendent Dara Chezem explained at a regular meeting on Feb. 13, that in order to be recognized as a Purple Star School, the corporation has to meet several criteria. Chezem explained that they are on their way to receive the designation, as they are starting to check off some of the items. She explained that Stan Czech will serve as the corporation’s point of contact for military families and they are working on getting military displays in the elementary and middle schools since they have one currently in the high school. The school board unanimously passed a resolution publicizing their support for military students and families.