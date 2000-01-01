Eastern Pulaski wraps up athletic expansion project

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation athletic expansion project is starting to finish up and will be ready for use soon. Jeremy Wentz provided an update on the project during a regular school board meeting on Monday, March 11. Wentz said that the field is looking great, especially after the first cutting of grass. As far as fine tuning, Wentz said that there are still some outstanding punch list items at the concession stand. If everything goes well, he said those will be addressed the following week.