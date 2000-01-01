EDC reactivates in preparation for future projects

A recent public meeting was the kickoff to reactivating the local economic development commission in preparation of future projects.

The Winamac Economic Development Commission met on March 11 to reorganize and prepare for any future business projects that the committee could be involved in.

Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer said the meeting was for a few different reasons. It was held to educate the members but also because a local entity was looking at funding options. Currently, the economic development commission (EDC) has funding that has been dormant for some time.

Another reason for re-establishing the commission is because ECDs can issue economic development revenue bonds which certain projects can be funded with. Origer said per Indiana Code it appears that if there is a municipality EDC established and the county or any other municipality has not created one then the municipality EDC can issue bonds outside of the corporate limits.

The CDC is also looking at ways to enhance the tax abatement process. When an EDC exists it can be used as a review board instead of a new committee being established for just tax abatements.

There are three members, John Simmermaker, JoLynn Johnston and Alex Haschel, on the Winamac Economic Development Commission. During the March 4 meeting, Johnston was elected as the president and Simmermaker was elected as the vice president. Haschel will be the secretary.

The four-year terms of the commission members are staggered. Commission members are appointed to the board by the Winamac Town Council, the Winamac Town Council President and the Pulaski County Council.