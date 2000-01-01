An egg-stra special Easter season

The hunt was truly on this Easter season! Several Easter egg hunts were hosted this year by churches and health care centers across the county. There's no doubt that kids of all ages enjoyed the thrill of the search for eggs filled with both candy and surprises. The tradition of Easter egg hunts in the U.S. can be traced back to the 1700s among the Pennsylvania Dutch, who believed in the Easter Bunny, called "Oschter Haws," who hid eggs for well-behaved children to find.