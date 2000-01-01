Election board approves change to early voting location

The Pulaski County Election Board reconvened for their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and discussed a number of items ahead of the impending 2022 election cycle. The first of the items was a proposal to change the location of early voting to the microfilm room in the Pulaski County Courthouse, located just across the hall from the Auditor's office. In the past early voting was always held in the justice center, but considering the ongoing construction, it was suggested it might be best to consider changing the location. After some discussion, a motion was made by Gilley to move early voting to the microfilm room in the courthouse with Murphy seconding. The proposal passed unanimously.