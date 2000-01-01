Election board approves early voting dates and locations

The November general election is quickly approaching. The Pulaski County Election Board approved the early in- person voting dates, times and locations at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Early voting at the Pulaski County Highway Garage will be Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting will also be taking place on Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon. The last early voting date at the highway garage will be Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. On the west side of the county, early voting will be held at the Francesville Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.