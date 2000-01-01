Election board clarifies misunderstanding issues

Pulaski County Election Board president Jon Frain opened the meeting on March 15 wanting to clear up some misunderstandings.

Frain apologized for “being misunderstood twice in recent events.” He noted that during the commissioners’ meeting on March 5, it was implied that county information technology (IT) director Matt Voltz was not capable of doing the IT during the elections.

Frain said when the election board was planning how to handle the vote center technology it was essential that someone be “proficient in the election process” and also understand the WiFi in the county. The election board spoke with the commissioners and the council about hiring an outside contractor last year before Voltz was hired.

Frain said the board needs to speak with the commissioners again regarding Voltz’s role on the day of the elections. Frain said he would be pleased if the county commissioners want to involve Voltz in helping with the elections.

The second issue of misunderstanding that Frain discussed with the board happened from another meeting. According to the misunderstanding, Frain was quoted as saying county clerk Christi Hoffa was not working with the election board because she is on the ballot. He thanked Hoffa for her work.