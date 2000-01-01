Election board discusses campaign finance reports

The Pulaski County Election Board met on Jan. 16 to reorganize and introduce new Democratic appointee Aaron Hoover. Discussion was also held on CFA- 4 forms, a campaign finance form, that is required to be turned in by candidates. At the board's last meeting on Nov. 15, they had mentioned that five Pulaski County candidates had not turned in their forms yet, which were originally due to the clerk's office by Oct. 18 at noon. A letter dated Nov. 15 was sent out from the election board to those candidates, giving them until Nov. 22 at noon to file the form before penalties were assigned. Campaign finance reporting and penalties fall under IC 3-9-4- 16. Per the code, the penalty for late campaign finance reports is $50 per day, up to $1,000. At the meeting, Election Board Secretary and Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny shared that all candidates but one filed the form with the clerk's office by Nov. 22. The election board shared that the candidate who has not filed the form yet as of the time of the meeting was Tim Overmyer. They discussed that they would send another certified letter that will give him until Jan. 24 to file it. If it is not filed, they will impose fines as of Jan. 15. Democrat Election Board Member Aaron Hoover suggested sticking to the precedent once they establish it.