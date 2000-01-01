Election board discusses contingency plans with EMA Director

Pulaski County EMA Director Richel Fox met with the Pulaski County Election Board on Monday, March 18 to discuss contingency plans for this year's election. Fox told the board that she does not have a plan specifically for Pulaski County yet, but she does have a draft document from Starke County for them to look over and make any desired edits. Then she will write one for Pulaski County. The contingency plan goes over the state and local response to weather situations or disasters during voting.